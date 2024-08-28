|
28.08.2024 11:44:39
Reporting of transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executive Management or their Closely Associated Persons
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR-no. 44 79 14 47, ("Svitzer Group” or the "Company”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executive Management in Svitzer Group or their closely associated persons in Svitzer Group’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
The attached notification has been made as a result of APMH Invest A/S’ purchases of shares in the Svitzer Group, and as of 27 August 2024, APMH Invest A/S holds approximately 46.98% of the total share capital and voting rights in Svitzer Group.
About Svitzer
Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A
T: +45 24941654
E: ir@svitzer.com
Anders Crillesen
Global Head of Communications
E:anders.crillesen@svitzer.com
Attachments
