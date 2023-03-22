Company announcement no. 10 - 23

22 March 2023





Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares

In accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S ("NTG”), CVR no. 12546106, hereby announces receipt of the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

Jørgen Hansen (Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors)

H5 Capital ApS, a closely associated person to Jørgen Hansen, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of NTG, has on 21 March 2023 sold a total of 309,000 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 360 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.





Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO

+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communication Manager



+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com





Attachment:

Notification of Managers’ transaction – H5 Capital ApS

