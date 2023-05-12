|
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares
12 May 2023
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares
In accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S ("NTG”), CVR no. 12546106, hereby announces receipt of the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:
Jesper Præstensgaard (Board member)
Praestensgaard ApS, a closely associated person to Jesper Præstensgaard, board member of NTG has on 10 and 11 May 2023 sold a total of 2,500 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at an average price of DKK 402.95. Reference is made to the attached notification.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|
Investor relations:?
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO?????????????????????????????????????
+45 42 12 80 99 ?
ir@ntg.com?
|
Press:?
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager?
|
?
+45 42 12 80 90?
press@ntg.com?
Attachment:
Notification of Managers’ transaction – Praestensgaard ApS
Attachments
- Company announcement no. 18 - 23
- Company announcement no. 18 - 23 - attachment notification_Praestensgaard ApS
