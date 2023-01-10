Reports: Microsoft Plans To Invest Further In OpenAI

(RTTNews) - As per media reports, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is planning to invest a further $10 billion in OpenAI. The investment is likely to come in over multiple years. In 2019, Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI.

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. OpenAI's mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. Its investors include Microsoft, Reid Hoffman's charitable foundation, and Khosla Ventures.

Last year, OpenAI introduced a model called ChatGPT, a chatbot, which interacts in a conversational way by answering followup questions.