Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
01.06.2026 14:37:00
Reports of a Future SpaceX-Tesla Merger Are Picking Up Steam. But Is Such a Complex Deal Actually Feasible?
As if SpaceX going public at a potentially $2 trillion valuation in what could be the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever isn't enough to excite investors, recent reports suggest that SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) could also eventually merge.There is clearly a connection between the two companies, given that both are controlled by Elon Musk and both are partially focused on artificial intelligence (AI). On Kalshi, over half of the people betting on a merger (as of May 27) predict it will go through before May 1, 2027.However, given the size of both companies and the fact that they also operate some different businesses, any potential deal between SpaceX and Tesla could be complex.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26
|Investors race to get exposure to SpaceX ahead of IPO (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26