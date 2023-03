Reports Of iPhone SE's Death Greatly Exaggerated? Top Apple Analyst Reveals Cupertino's Surprise Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Over a month after saying Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) might have canceled iPhone SE 4, a top analyst says the company is restarting it — and the entry-level phone could now upstage iPhone 16. What Happened: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities and popular Apple leaker, took to Twitter to share his latest survey results. See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) SharesHe said, “Apple has restarted the iPhone SE 4 and will adopt an in-house 5G baseband chip.”Kuo says the new iPhone SE 4 will feature an OLED display replacing LCD. It will also support Apple’s 5G baseband chip. “Overall, the SE 4 is a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone ...Full story available on Benzinga.com