|
16.06.2022 09:49:47
Reports: Revlon Files For Bankruptcy Protection
(RTTNews) - Revlon, Inc. has reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday. The company had long-term debt of $3.31 billion, as of March 31, 2022.
Revlon, Inc. is a global beauty company with a portfolio of iconic brands. It manufactures and markets color cosmetics, hair color and care, skincare, beauty care and fragrances through a diverse portfolio of 15+ brands sold in more than 150 countries.
As of March 31, 2022, the company had approximately $132.1 million of available liquidity, consisting of $70.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, as well as $65.1 million in available borrowing capacity.
