Representatives from Cities Across Southern California Meet for Smart Water Use Educational Event at Hunter Industries

SAN MARCOS, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Internationally-recognized Hunter Industries on Thursday hosted a smart water use educational event at their San Marcos facility in honor of Smart Irrigation Month. Attendees included representatives from the San Diego County Water Authority; water use experts from municipalities statewide; San Diego-area business leaders; and North County elected officials, including Mayor Matt Hall of Carlsbad, Mayor Rebecca Jones of San Marcos and Mayor Paul McNamara of Escondido.

The event consisted of an educational luncheon and facilities tour highlighting how southern California communities can water their lawns, flowers and fields more efficiently. Hunter Industries, a member of the Irrigation Association, has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other national and international organizations for its social responsibility and commitment to water efficiency. Examples of Hunter's innovative smart sprinkler products, including the runoff resistant MP Rotator and smart irrigation controllers, were available for demonstration.

"We may not currently be in a drought, but saving water is crucial to the future of our state," said Gene Smith, President of Hunter Industries' Landscape Irrigation and Lighting division. "We at Hunter are proud of our commitment to designing water-wise products, promoting irrigation best practices, and educating our partners, customers and community members about water-use issues and green infrastructure."

"Our deepest thanks go to all elected officials, business leaders, and municipal representatives who took the time to attend today. Hunter Industries looks forward to working with all members of our community to ensure that no water is wasted,' said Smith.

During the event, Mayor Rebecca Jones of San Marcos issued an official proclamation declaring July as Smart Irrigation Month in San Marcos.

About Hunter Industries

Hunter Industries is a global manufacturer of products for the irrigation, outdoor lighting, dispensing technology, and custom manufacturing sectors. Founded in 1981, the family-owned company offers a complete spectrum of water-efficient solutions for residential, commercial, agricultural, and golf course irrigation systems. Hunter's core mission will always remain the same: to produce innovative products of the highest quality and back them with unwavering customer support.

SOURCE Hunter Industries