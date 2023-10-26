|
26.10.2023 08:57:09
Repsol 9-month Net Income Down 14%
(RTTNews) - Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK), a Spanish energy and petrochemicals firm, reported that its net income for the first nine months of the year was 2.785 billion euros, 14% less than in the previous year, reflecting lower crude oil and gas prices. Adjusted income, which specifically measures the performance of the businesses, was 3.816 billion euros.
Additionally, the company plans to reduce its share capital in fiscal year 2023 by 110 million shares which, added to the 200 million shares redeemed in fiscal year 2022, would represent a total of 310 million shares, equivalent to 20% of the existing share capital as of December 2021 and well above the target set by the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.
The company promotes renewable fuels through alliances with leading companies in both heavy and passenger transportation.
