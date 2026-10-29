29.10.2026 08:53:07

Repsol 9-month Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Repsol (REP.DE, REP.MC) reported a net income of 5.006 billion euros from January through September, including a positive inventory effect of 943 million euros resulting from the impact of higher crude oil prices on the book value of inventories. This is compared with 1.177 billion euros, last year, which was affected by lower crude oil prices; as well as by the impact of the nationwide blackout in April 2025. Adjusted net income stood at 5.419 billion euros, for the first nine months of 2026.

The company plans to develop projects worth 11.5 billion euros in Spain between 2026 and 2030. Of these 11.5 billion euros, 60% will be allocated to initiatives in or around the company's existing industrial complexes.

The company announced the launch of a third share buyback program for cancellation of up to 950 million euros, which is expected to be completed by year-end. As a result, buybacks executed in 2026 are expected to reach 1.8 billion euros, raising total shareholder distributions to close to 3 billion euros. The company said the reduction in the number of shares outstanding as a result of the share buybacks will translate into a greater increase in the dividend per share.

At last close on Bolsa de Madrid, Repsol shares were trading at 28.54 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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