Repsol Posts FY21 Net Income Of EUR 2.499 Bln; Lifts Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) on Thursday reported that its fiscal 2021 net income was 2.499 billion euros.

Adjusted net income, which specifically measures business performance, reached 2.454 billion euros in 2021, compared to 600 million euros in the previous year.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose at the next Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting an increase in the cash dividend of 5 percent, to 0.63 euro per share.

The company also plans a reduction in share capital through the redemption of 75 million treasury shares, representing approximately 4.91 percent of Repsol's share capital as of December 31, 2021.

The company announced an increase in investment in the 2021-2025 period to 19.3 billion euros, with an additional 1 billion euros compared to the initial forecast aimed at renewable electricity generation and emission-free hydrogen production and to promote other low-carbon initiatives.

Thus, 35 percent of the investments made by Repsol between 2021 and 2025 will be allocated to low-emission initiatives.