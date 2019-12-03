Republic Business Credit Acquires Continental Business Credit and Fast A/R Funding

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Republic Business Credit ("Republic") further expanded its business finance platform with the acquisitions of Continental Business Credit ("CBC") and Fast A/R Funding. Republic partnered with CBC's CEO, Matt Begley, to transfer substantially all of its assets to form Republic's new West Coast office. Republic is expanding its national platform through a dual strategy of organic growth and complementary acquisitions that add new products, talent, and geographic expansion. Republic represents one of the largest entrepreneurial finance companies in the United States. Republic's new products will include traditional Non-Recourse Factoring, Asset Based Lending, and a technology-enabled small ticket factoring platform to add onto its Ledgered Line of Credit and Factoring offerings.

Stewart Chesters continues as the CEO of Republic, with Robert Meyers as President and Matt Begley joining as COO. "It is a rare opportunity to align yourself with another founder that shares your vision such as Matt," says Stewart Chesters, CEO of Republic. "Robert and I are thrilled to continue this journey together with the addition of Matt to our executive team." Matt Begley added, "Republic has built a strong foundation and reputation in the commercial finance industry. Together, we represent a formidable force and I am excited to work with Stewart and Robert."

Republic Business Credit will remain headquartered in New Orleans, with offices in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Nashville and Minnesota. Republic is excited to announce that Jason Carmona was promoted to EVP, Western Regional Manager, with the task of building out a new business team that supports its ambitious growth goals. Additionally, Vanessa Johnson joins the team as EVP, Asset Based Lending, adding significant depth and experience. "We are proud to invest in our company's future. The addition of Jason, Matt, Vanessa, and their teams add significant ABL and Apparel Factoring expertise to our team," says Robert Meyers, its President, "With more than 70 years of Asset Based Lending and Non-Recourse factoring experience, Matt, Jason, and Vanessa are the right leaders as we enhance our client solutions"

Republic has significant available capital to support our enterprise's growth for the foreseeable future. "Republic emphasizes adding great people that supplement our culture as we continue to be a vibrant, diverse and forward-looking organization. Our team has the breadth of experience to maximize today's opportunities, embrace technological shifts and exceed the evolving needs of our clients," said Robert Meyers. Republic looks forward to partnering with additional management or ownership groups that are equally excited about the future of the commercial lending industry.

Republic Business Credit supports banks, investment banks, private equity, accountants, lawyers and consultants across the United States to create value, strengthen relationships and provide value creation services to growing businesses.

