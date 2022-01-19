Republic Capital Announces Winners of the 2022 Emerging Leaders Awards

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two years of economic disruption during the global COVID-19 pandemic, Republic Capital Group today announced 30 recipients of the 2022 Emerging Leaders Awards. The awards honor those emerging RIAs that have successfully guided clients through this extraordinary period of uncertainty; the program recognizes the top five RIAs with AUM between $1 billion and $5 billion that have grown the fastest in each region of the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"The Emerging Leaders Awards stands as an oasis for inspiration and celebration of achievement. Over the past two years, we have witnessed notable growth from these emerging RIAs in the face of tremendous economic turmoil and uncertainty. Truly, they are the future of the wealth management industry," said Peter Nesvold, Partner at Republic Capital.

John Langston, Managing Partner of Republic Capital, added, "The 2022 Emerging Leaders Awards recipients stood out to the selection panel from thousands of eligible firms for their noteworthy business accomplishments. Based on their exemplary achievements during this challenging period, we're confident our award will be among many professional recognitions these RIAs earn over time."

Winners of the 2022 Emerging Leaders Awards (alphabetical by geographic region):

Midwest Region

Northeast Region Boulay Financial Advisors (Minneapolis, MN)

Alliance Global Partners (Westport, CT) Changepath, LLC (Leawood, KS)

Apella Capital (Glastonbury, CT) Venture Visionary Partners (Sylvania, OH)

Modera Wealth Management (Westwood, NJ) Visionary Wealth Advisors (St. Louis, MO)

Pine Valley Investments (Cherry Hill, NJ) WealthPlan Partners (Omaha, NE)

Principle Wealth Partners (Madison, CT)





Pacific Region

Rocky Mountain Region Abacus Wealth Partners (Santa Monica, CA)

RW Investment Management (Boise, ID) Aldrich Wealth (Lake Oswego, OR)

Soltis Investment Advisors (St. George, UT) Alphacore Capital (La Jolla, CA)

SRS Capital Advisors (Denver, CO) Kunath Karren Rinne & Atkin (Seattle, WA)

TLG Advisors (Littleton, CO) Robertson Stephens Wealth Mgmt (San Fran., CA)

TownSquare Capital (Provo, UT)





Southeast Region

Southwest Region Apollon Wealth Management (Mount Pleasant, SC)

Foundations Invest. Advisors (Phoenix, AZ) Cyndeo Wealth Partners (St. Petersburg, FL)

Icon Wealth Partners (Houston, TX) MAG CAP (Jackson, MS)

Leo Wealth (Hurst, TX) SA Stone Investment Advisors (Birmingham, AL)

Sovereign Investment Advisors (Phoenix, AZ) Truwealth Advisors (Metairie, LA)

Titleist Asset Management (San Antonio, TX)

About Republic Capital

Republic Capital is an M&A investment bank that specializes in the asset and wealth management industries. Like other bankers, we help clients with liquidity options, succession plans, and capital raises. Unlike others, we focus on cultural fit and transaction structure as critical elements of successful transactions.

Media Contact

Candace Langston

832-953-6542

clangston@republiccapgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-capital-announces-winners-of-the-2022-emerging-leaders-awards-301463912.html

SOURCE Republic Capital Group