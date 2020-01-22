Republic Capital Group Represents Stratford Consulting in Sale to Creative Planning

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset and wealth management communities, is today congratulating its client, Stratford Consulting, on the announcement of its sale to Creative Planning, Inc.

Stratford Consulting is an RIA located in Addison, Texas with approximately $618 million in Assets Under Management. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management for clients and brings decades of financial industry experience in order to deliver a high level of service to positively impact the lives of their clients.

Susan Schildt, Managing Principal of Stratford Consulting, commented, "The difference between navigating the search for a collaborative partner ourselves and navigating this with the assistance of Republic Capital Group was like night and day. The Republic Capital Group team listened to us and managed the process efficiently with professionalism and sensitivity. The outcome exceeded our expectations on every level."

Creative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages approximately $48 billion in assets across all 50 states.

"Working with outstanding people like Susan Schildt and Michael Hemp and quality firms such as Stratford Consulting is why we are so passionate about serving the RIA community. Creative Planning and Peter Mallouk are industry leaders, and we're excited that Stratford Consulting has an opportunity to join such an exceptional organization," said John Langston, Founder & Managing Director of Republic Capital Group.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

Learn more about Republic Capital Group at www.republiccapgroup.com or email admin@republiccapgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Sullivan/Rosa Sobrino

MacMillan Communications

(212) 473-4442

chris@macmillancom.com

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Chalice Capital Partners, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-capital-group-represents-stratford-consulting-in-sale-to-creative-planning-300991412.html

SOURCE Republic Capital Group