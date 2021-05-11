Republic Elite Expands Manufacturing Footprint to Metro Atlanta Georgia

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to increased demand for multifamily cabinets, Texas-based cabinet manufacturer and interiors solutions provider Republic Elite, has acquired the cabinet manufacturing plant formerly operated by Windsor Fixtures, located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The acquisition will increase Republic Elite's capacity by 40 percent and cabinets manufactured by 300,000 through utilization of 100,000 sq. ft. of existing factory space and equipment.

"This is an exciting time for Republic Elite. Our rapid growth has presented real challenges with space and talent," said Jeff Kroyer, VP of Procurement & Special Projects for Republic Elite. "This was a rare opportunity to acquire a high-quality manufacturing facility in a location that has excellent transport links, and to leverage a local population with skills relevant to our business."

Republic Elite's Chief Business Officer Adam Sumrow added: "Our growth east is fueled by demand, which is why this acquisition is such a critical building block for us. Through this presence in Georgia, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint, our freight costs and expand our melamine collections to new clients."

The acquisition of the Georgia facility will also incorporate the latest manufacturing principles – digital factory, connected machinery, robust lean manufacturing processes – to enable predictive quality and maintenance, and allow data-driven decisions to be made on the shop floor in real time.

Republic Elite also recently invested approximately $10 million to expand its facilities and increase efficiencies in its Marshall, Texas manufacturing facility. The Marshall facility manufactures more than 800,000 cabinets annually and employs over 600 employees.

"We are thrilled that Republic Elite has expanded its footprint into North Georgia. Through the Gwinnett partnership, we anticipate Republic Elite will create more than 125 jobs by 2022," said Gwinnett County EDC Director Randall Toussaint.

About Republic Elite

With more than 50 years of experience in the multifamily interiors industry, Republic Elite – a LDC Stone, Inc. portfolio company – offers high-quality countertop, cabinet and interiors solutions combined with the highest level of manufacturing and installation customer service and support. The company is headquartered in Addison, Texas, with cabinet-manufacturing facilities in East Texas & North Georgia and works with an integrated global team of suppliers, fabricators and importers to source best-in-class granite, quartz, and marble for countertops. For more information, visit www.republicelite.com.

Contact: Allyson Humphries

214-773-5383

ahumphries@republicelite.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-elite-expands-manufacturing-footprint-to-metro-atlanta-georgia-301289212.html

SOURCE Republic Elite Multifamily Interiors