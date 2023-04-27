27.04.2023 22:23:54

Republic Services Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $383.9 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $352.0 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $393.7 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $3.58 billion from $2.97 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $383.9 Mln. vs. $352.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $3.58 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.

