27.10.2022 23:07:32

Republic Services Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $416.9 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $350.3 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $425.4 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $3.60 billion from $2.93 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $416.9 Mln. vs. $350.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $3.60 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.

