Republic Services Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $480.2 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $416.9 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $488.3 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.85 billion from $3.60 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $480.2 Mln. vs. $416.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q3): $3.85 Bln vs. $3.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.46 to $5.49