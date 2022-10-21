REPUBLIC SERVICES WORKERS IN PHOENIX VOTE TO JOIN LOCAL 104

Teamsters Take Fight to Republic's Backyard, Win Representation for Over 100 Waste Workers in Arizona

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, 113 waste workers at Republic Services in Phoenix voted to form their union with Teamsters Local 104 to address years of concerns on the job. They are seeking higher pay, affordable health care, and better working conditions.

"For too long, we have been underpaid, overworked and definitely under-appreciated," said Lance Higgins, a residential driver at Republic Services Phoenix. "We were fed up with company's our-way-or-the-highway mentality. We were overdue for a change, and we knew the Teamsters would give us the power and resources to win the improvements we have long needed on the job."

Workers stood strong to gain representation with the Teamsters. Despite a nasty union-busting effort by the company, Higgins and his co-workers stayed united in their campaign to win a voice on the job and to put an end to inadequate wages and expensive healthcare.

"It's a disgrace that Republic treats employees in their very own backyard with such disrespect. It's just one more reason why Republic workers everywhere need a union voice on the job," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "I want to thank everyone at Local 104 and the Teamsters Organizing Department who helped on this campaign, but most importantly, I want to thank Republic workers for sticking together and taking control of their future. Now, we will take our fight to the negotiating table for a strong first contract."

Headquartered in Phoenix, Republic Services [NYSE: RSG] is the second-largest trash collection and landfill company in America.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 7,000 workers at Republic Services throughout the U.S.

