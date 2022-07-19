REQUEST FOR AGENDA ITEMS

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 07:30:56

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
19-Jul-2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (the "Company") has received requests from Bluebell Capital Partners Ltd, a fund manager, for inclusion of certain items on the agenda of the Company's upcoming annual general meeting.

Bluebell is requesting that the Company designates a representative of the holders of the Company's 'A' shares and the election of that representative to the Company's Board. Bluebell is further requesting that Article 22 of the Company's articles of incorporation be amended to increase the minimal number of Board members to six and to impose that each of the 'A' and 'B' shareholders have an equal number of representatives on the Board.

These proposals will be submitted to shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting of the Company, which will be held on 7 September 2022. The Company's Board is considering the proposals and will communicate its recommendations on this subject in due course.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside Online Distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

 

Richemont operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors with Watchfinder & Co., NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey and Serapian. Find out more at www.richemont.com.

 

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

