Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

REQUEST FOR AGENDA ITEMS



19-Jul-2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (the "Company") has received requests from Bluebell Capital Partners Ltd, a fund manager, for inclusion of certain items on the agenda of the Company's upcoming annual general meeting.



Bluebell is requesting that the Company designates a representative of the holders of the Company's 'A' shares and the election of that representative to the Company's Board. Bluebell is further requesting that Article 22 of the Company's articles of incorporation be amended to increase the minimal number of Board members to six and to impose that each of the 'A' and 'B' shareholders have an equal number of representatives on the Board.



These proposals will be submitted to shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting of the Company, which will be held on 7 September 2022. The Company's Board is considering the proposals and will communicate its recommendations on this subject in due course.



Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com

