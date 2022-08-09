|
09.08.2022 18:06:00
ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q2 2022 Financial Statements
NAPLES, Italy, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended June 30,2022, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter. These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at https://www.kccllc.net/rescap
For media inquiries, contact:
Timothy Quinn
(212)277-3809
ResCap@edelman.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rescap-liquidating-trust-announces-posting-of-q2-2022-financial-statements-301602705.html
SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust
