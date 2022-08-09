Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 18:06:00

ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q2 2022 Financial Statements

NAPLES, Italy, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended June 30,2022, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter.  These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at https://www.kccllc.net/rescap

ResCap Liquidating Trust

For media inquiries, contact:

Timothy Quinn
(212)277-3809
ResCap@edelman.com

Q2-2022-Financial-Statements

Q2-2022-Tax-Letter

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rescap-liquidating-trust-announces-posting-of-q2-2022-financial-statements-301602705.html

SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust

