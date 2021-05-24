Rescheduled: Economic Policy Institute White Paper Launch on Section 232 Aluminum Tariffs: A Virtual Discussion

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Please join Thomas M. Conway, International President of United Steelworkers, Robert E. Scott, Senior Economist and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Research at the Economic Policy Institute, and Jesse Gary, Chairman of the American Primary Aluminum Association for the exclusive launch of the Economic Policy Institute's new groundbreaking white paper examining the effects of the Section 232 program on the primary aluminum industry and downstream producers and consumers. With President Biden and his team committed to rebuilding American manufacturing, this timely white paper will share unique insights based on the latest economic research as we come together to Build Back Better.

To RSVP, please register here: https://aluminumnow-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/8616207649391/WN_FOQ4-q5LS_i3yC8q82vnvw

Who:

Thomas M. Conway , International President of United Steelworkers

Robert E. Scott, Senior Economist and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Research at the Economic Policy Institute

Jesse Gary, Chairman of the American Primary Aluminum Association

Where:

https://aluminumnow-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/8616207649391/WN_FOQ4-q5LS_i3yC8q82vnvw

When:

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

About the American Primary Aluminum Association:

The American Primary Aluminum Association advances the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: www.aluminumnow.org

