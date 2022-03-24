24.03.2022 19:23:00

Research Solutions, Inc. to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest

HENDERSON, Nev., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, announced today that management will participate at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 29th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)

The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To participate, sign up at m-vest.com/events.

About Research Solutions 
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit  www.researchsolutions.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-inc-to-participate-in-the-2022-virtual-growth-conference-presented-by-maxim-group-llc-and-hosted-by-m-vest-301510286.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Research Solutions Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Research Solutions Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Research Solutions Inc 2,15 -5,70% Research Solutions Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg weiter im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien schließen überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zulegen. In den USA waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mehrheitlich tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen