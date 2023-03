Research Solutions Provides FIZ Karlsruhe Customer Update

Approximately 70 Percent of Previous AutoDoc Customers Onboarded

HENDERSON, Nev., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today reports that through the end of February, it has successfully transferred and assumed contracts for customers accounting for approximately 70 percent of the fee revenue associated with Fiz Karlsruhe's ("FIZ") AutoDoc service. These contracts became effective with Research Solutions on January 1, 2023.

"We are in the early days of onboarding these customers; however, results from the initial two months of service have been promising," said Roy W. Olivier, Chief Executive Officer of Research Solutions. "The contribution from the former AutoDoc customers has driven our overall year-over-year transaction growth rates above double digits and into the low teens. This is based on only two months of data, but we are encouraged by the activity we are seeing from these customers. Additionally, we remain optimistic about our ability to convert some of these transaction customers to our Article Galaxy software platform."

In September 2022, FIZ reached agreement with Research Solutions to transfer its document delivery customers to the Company. Onboarded customers will experience fast, reliable, and copyright compliant full-text delivery of documents. In addition, customers will have the option to upgrade to the Company's Article Galaxy platform which will provide users with easy and fast document delivery service, as well as subscription and token integration, administrator reporting and metrics, and authentication options.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

