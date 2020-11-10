Research Solutions to Participate in Virtual Southwest IDEAS Conference

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced it will participate in the Three Part Advisors' virtual Southwest IDEAS Conference on Wednesday, November 18th. The company's presentation will be webcast and is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CT that morning. The presentation can be accessed through the Southwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants at www.IDEASconferences.com. Qualified investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact Steven Hooser at shooser@threepa.com.

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research, and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

