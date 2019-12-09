Researchers at John Theurer Cancer Center, a Member of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Consortium, Participated in 46 Studies Presented at the 2019 American Society of Hematolo...

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts at Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center, a member of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center consortium, participated in 46 studies presented over the last week at the American Society of Hematology's (ASH) 61st Annual Meeting & Exposition, held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL from December 7-10. The cutting-edge research explores the latest cancer treatments, as well as ways to predict treatment outcomes and address patient quality of life issues.

"We want to provide the most effective and innovative therapies for our patients. When we choose treatments for each patient, we are exhaustive in our scope. It is essential that we remain committed to refining cancer care for all individuals and to discovering the next generation of therapies for the most challenging and complex cases. I am so excited that our research team has had the privilege to be part of such an expansive range of studies," said Andre Goy, M.D., M.S., is Chairman and Director of John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC) at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Of the 46 studies presented at ASH that involved JTCC researchers, six particularly stood out to the JTCC team:

(Abstract #754) CART for mantle cell lymphoma. KTE-X19, an Anti-CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy, in Patients (Pts) With Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL): Results of the Phase 2 ZUMA-2 Study . Abstract 754 described the first study dedicated to R/R MCL and CART. Previous lymphoma CAR T-cell studies had only a few MCL patients. ZUMA2 is also important because the focus was on MCL patients who have failed standard therapies and ibrutinib and generally have very poor survival (2-3 months). The impressive overall response rate and manageable toxicity observed in this study are very encouraging.

(Abstracts #245 and #763) CART for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma/real world data (RWD). Characteristics and Outcomes of Patients Receiving Bridging Therapy While Awaiting Manufacture of Standard of Care Axicabtagene Ciloleucel CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma: Results from the US Lymphoma CAR-T Consortium and Experience with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-cel) in Patients with Secondary CNS Involvement: Results from the US Lymphoma CAR T Consortium. Abstract #245 described work from the CART consortium, which includes some of the largest institutions in the country, to look at RWD in CART cells to validate trial results and put them into perspective for practical impact. Abstract #245 looked at the impact of bridging therapy—the chemotherapy given after cell collection while cells are being manufactured—to help control disease. Bridging therapy was not permitted in the pivotal ZUMA 1 trial. This study looked at the same 300 patients, of whom 146 (53%) received bridging therapy while 130 (47%) did not. There was no difference in overall response rate, complete response rate, and progression-free survival, indicating that CART worked in both groups identically. However, overall survival and death due to lymphoma were worse in the bridging therapy group, suggesting that these patients had worse outcomes. This could reflect the selection of a patient population with worse disease or worse underlying immune systems (not able to amplify enough and durably control the lymphoma). Abstract #763 looked at patients who received commercial CART in the same group and developed central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma relapse at or before the time of cell infusion. Results showed that these patients in the real-world setting had similar toxicity and outcomes when compared to patients without CNS disease. This is encouraging because this population currently has no durable treatment options.

(Abstract #927) Next generation CART in multiple myeloma. Updated Results from an Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Study of bb21217 Anti-Bcma CAR T-Cell Therapy. Abstract #927 looked at CART bb21217 a next-generation anti-BCMA CAR T-cell therapy based on the investigational therapy idecabtagene vicleucel (bb2121). Previous CART using the same target has shown a high overall response rate (ORR), but many patients relapse. This study focused on multiple myeloma patients who failed both proteasome inhibitor treatment and an immuno-modulatory agent or who are refractory to both classes of agents. CART cell persistence was observed in 6 out of 8 patients evaluable at 6 months and in two patients evaluable at 12 months.

(Abstract #846) New formulation of decitabine will become new standard of care in acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. Pharmacokinetic Exposure Equivalence and Preliminary Efficacy and Safety from a Randomized Cross over Phase 3 Study (ASCERTAIN study) of an Oral Hypomethylating Agent ASTX727 (cedazuridine/decitabine) Compared to IV Decitabine. Abstract #846 looked at chemotherapy in elderly patients with MDS or AML. Epigenetic therapy has become a standard treatment, using intravenous hypomethylating agents (HMAs) such as decitabine (DEC) or azacitidine (AZA) that are given in an infusion center. This phase III study compared oral versus IV decitabine. Results showed similar exposure (i.e., inhibition measured by demethylation) and similar preliminary effectiveness and toxicity.

(Abstract #466) New agent shows promising activity against challenging T-cell lymphomas. A Phase 2 Study of the Dual SYK/JAK Inhibitor Cerdulatinib Demonstrates Good Tolerability and Clinical Response in Relapsed/Refractory Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma and Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. Abstract #466 looked at the safety and activity of the dual SKY/JAK inhibitor cerdulatinib in recurrent and persistent T-cell lymphomas. T-cell lymphoma is a rare and heterogenous disease, and relapsed patients have few options. Preclinical data suggested that SYK and JAK signaling pathways may be critical mediators in the pathogenesis of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and that inhibition of both pathways might be more efficient. In this study, cerdulatinib was well tolerated and demonstrated clinical activity against PTCL and CTCL.

(Abstract #465) Targeted antiviral therapy in lymphomas. Combination of Oral Nanatinostat (Nstat), a Novel Histone Deacetylase Inhibitor (HDACi), and the Oral Anti-Viral, Valganciclovir (VGCV), Is Active in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)-Positive B-Cell, T-Cell, and Hodgkin Lymphoma: Interim Safety and Efficacy Results from a Phase 1b /2a Study. Abstract #465 looked at the role of EBV in the pathogenesis of lymphomas. More than 95% of the global population has dormant EBV. To persist for the lifetime of the host, EBV maintains tight control over the switch between latent and lytic replication status. In patients with immunosuppression, EBV can "wake up" and lead to lymphomas. Targeting EBV has been a strategy in immunosuppressed EBV patients. This study looked at combining Nstat and antiviral agent ganciclovir (GCV) to determine the safety and activity of this combination in patients with persistent or recurrent EBV-positive lymphoma. Results of the Phase 1b study were promising, and a Phase II trial is ongoing.

