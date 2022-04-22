Researchers Claim Emissions at World's Largest Meatpacker Rose 50% in Half a Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the world of meatpacking, there's nothing wrong with beefing up your business. Just not like this.The carbon footprint of Brazil's JBS, the world's largest meatpacking company, has grown over 50% in the past five years, according to a report released Thursday by the Minnesota-based Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy. This flies in the face of the company's plan to go net-zero on carbon emissions.Continue reading