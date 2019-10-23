Researchers Explore How to End the Opioid Crisis at Web Event Tomorrow

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While major drug companies reached a $260 million settlement to avert a federal opioid trial this week, the crisis continues to impact Americans. Researchers at Duquesne University think they have some answers.

Here's How We Can End the Opioid Crisis will feature brief presentations from members of Duquesne's Chronic Pain Research Consortium, including:

Dr. Jelena Janjic , who created the first inflammatory pain nanomedicine that directly targets the pain source, which could significantly reduce the need for opioids in treating pain;

Dr. Khalid Kamal, whose research focuses on the cost effectiveness and patient outcomes of alternatives to opioid treatments.

The 45-minute session will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 24. To view the presentation live, click here.

The session is part of Duquesne's Integrative Health Summit, which highlights the university's growing momentum in health sciences education and research. Other sessions will focus on new treatments for deadly diseases; children and family health issues, including the anti-vaccine movement; how integrative techniques help serve marginalized populations, including sexual assault victims and those dealing with violence-related trauma; and the role of the arts in medicine.

Earlier this year, Duquesne announced that it's creating a College of Osteopathic Medicine to help meet a looming physician shortage in the U.S.

