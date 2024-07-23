Researchers Suggest That A Costly New HIV Drug By Gilead Could Cost As Little As $40

(RTTNews) - During the 25th International AIDS Conference in Munich, researchers revealed that Lenacapavir, a drug developed by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) that demonstrated 100% efficacy in preventing HIV during trials and costs more than $40,000 per person, could be produced for as little as $26 to $40 if manufactured at a scale sufficient to treat 10 million individuals.

To arrive at this cost estimate, researchers analyzed shipments of raw materials for the drug and consulted with major generic manufacturers in China and India, which already produce its components. Dr. Andrew Hill from Liverpool University, who led the research, highlighted that Lenacapavir is a promising candidate for cost-effective production and widespread distribution.

Andrew Hill emphasized the potential impact of Lenacapavir, stating, "You've got an injection somebody could have every six months and not get HIV. That's as close as we've ever been to an HIV vaccine."

Advocates are calling for Gilead to allow generic licensing through the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool for all low- and middle-income countries, which account for 95% of HIV infections. If this does not occur, Dr. Hill suggested that countries might need to consider compulsory licenses for generic production in response to a public health emergency.

Addressing the pricing and global access concerns, Gilead stated that it is too early to establish a price for Lenacapavir as a preventive measure, pending clinical trial outcomes and regulatory submissions. However, the company reassured that it is developing a strategy to ensure broad and sustainable global access, which includes providing supplies in regions with the greatest need until voluntary licensing partners can deliver high-quality, affordable versions of the drug.

Lenacapavir, administered via injection every six months, has shown remarkable efficacy in preventing new infections and suppressing the virus in those already infected. In a late-stage clinical trial conducted by Gilead, none of the 2,134 women who received Lenacapavir contracted the virus, marking a significant milestone in HIV prevention and treatment.