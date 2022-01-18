Resecurity partners with SecureIT to accelerate AI-powered Cybersecurity in the Nordic countries

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc., a U.S. cybersecurity and intelligence company, today announced its partnership with SecureIT to expand Resecurity's AI-driven cybersecurity services to the Nordic region. Based in Iceland, SecureIT is a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) for the Nordic countries, providing cyber security consultation, compliance and managed security services.

The Nordic region has been a longstanding technology leader with some of the most innovative and profitable technology startups in the world emerging from the region including Spotify, Skype, SoundCloud and Nokia. Accordingly, Nordic countries dominated the top ten spots for the 2021 Network Readiness Index1 making them among the world's top environments for technology use and creation, infrastructure, affordability, skills and technology adoption.

With this technology growth in the Nordic region, cyber risk and the need for highly advanced managed cybersecurity services and trusted solutions providers to secure enterprises digital ecosystems has also increased2. To help Nordic enterprises detect and mitigate cyber incidents, Resecurity has partnered with SecureIT as a dedicated partner to expand its advanced cyber threat intelligence services and solutions to local organizations.

"In the face of growing cyber threats in our region, it's essential Nordic enterprises invest in cybersecurity technologies and partners to secure their valuable data and networks. This is especially important as we enter an age where the threat landscapes are growing and a good security posture is essential for sustainable business operations. SecureIT is proud to leverage Resecurity's solutions and expertise to help local organizations mitigate cyber risks," said Magnús Birgisson, CEO at SecureIT.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, Resecurity's solutions allow organizations to automate the identification, assessment and triage of incoming cyber threats while staying ahead of cybercriminals using advanced AI-driven tactics to attack companies at scale. Resecurity will be expanding operations in the Nordic countries to increase support for local partners and clients.

"The Nordic region is a hub for digital innovation, and cybersecurity should be no different. At Resecurity, we're investing heavily in R&D and AI-powered innovation to give enterprises the upper hand among emerging cyber threats," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "We are proud to partner with a leading organization like SecureIT to provide best-in-class cyber intelligence solutions to the Nordic countries."

Resecurity's cyber threat intelligence solutions provide proactive alerts and comprehensive visibility of digital risks targeting an organization's ecosystem. The innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data. Resecurity's AI-driven solutions draw on data compromising five billion threat artifacts, nine million profiles of threat actors and 300 million fully indexed and translated Dark Web data entries.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine.

About SecureIT

SecureIT is a leader in cyber security consultation, compliance and managed security services. Founded in early 2017, SecureIT has worked with multiple international financial institutions, airlines, large retailers, utility, biotech and healthcare, as well as multiple entities in the critical infrastructure and the government. SecureIT focuses on providing exceptional quality services, and to help the customer reach and maintain the desired and necessary security posture. SecureIT offers tailored consultation, security testing and verification services, along with extensive 24/7 threat, vulnerability management, and SOC services. Meeting compliance, contractual and regulatory requirements is critical in today's business environment.

