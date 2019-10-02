Reser's Fine Foods, Inc. Issues Recall of Limited Number of Chicken Salad items due to Ingredient Supplier Recall by Tip Top Poultry, Inc. for Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reser's Fine Foods, Inc. is issuing a recall of a limited number of Chicken Salad items due to the ingredient recall by Tip Top Poultry, Inc. for possible Listeria monocytogenes. Due to the Class I recall by Tip Top Poultry, Inc., we are issuing a Class I recall for four salad items manufactured with chicken from this supplier:

UPC Number Product Description Size Container Type (images included) Use By Dates Impacted 71117.11392 White Meat Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans 2/5# Bulk Container 09/30/2019 to 10/30/2019 71117.11419 Shredded White Chicken Salad 2/5# Bulk Container 09/29/2019 to 11/11/2019 71117.14132 Classic White Chicken Salad 2/5# Bulk Container 10/01/2019 to 11/02/2019 71117.19008 Reser's Chicken Salad 6/12z Small Tub + Lid 09/30/2019 to 10/31/2019

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and still births among pregnant women.

The product was distributed to retail locations across the United States.

The problem was discovered when Tip Top Poultry, Inc. notified the USDA that multiple samples of chicken produced by Tip Top Poultry, Inc. confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes after being tested in Canada.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume them; rather, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Customers with concerns or questions may contact Reser's Help Line at 888-257-7913 Monday through Friday between the hours of 5AM and 5PM PST.

