ReserveBar Executive Announcements in Connection with Integration of its Minibar Delivery Acquisition

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar , the established leader in premium and luxury spirits e-commerce, announced today that it has elevated two executives who were part of the leadership at Minibar Delivery, which ReserveBar acquired in November 2021. Andrew Jacobson has been appointed the Chief Operating Officer of ReserveBar. Mr. Jacobson was formerly the Chief Operating Officer of Minibar Delivery. In addition, Lauren Henderson, who was the Vice President of Brand Partnerships and Marketing for Minibar Delivery, has been named the Head of Minibar Delivery Product, responsible for the day-to-day executive leadership for Minibar. Lindsay Held, Chief Executive Officer of ReserveBar, is now CEO of both companies.

"When we acquired Minibar Delivery, I knew that Lauren and Andrew were the foundation for innovation and success," said Mr. Held. He added, "given the record time in which ReserveBar has integrated the Minibar Delivery team within ReserveBar as a 'one company structure,' it is the appropriate time not only to recognize their talents but also put them in positions that will allow them to be a crucial part of ReserveBar's growth engine."

Derek Correia, President of ReserveBar, added, "Adding Minibar Delivery's considerable on-demand technology and national retail network was a major accelerant for our on-demand ambitions for ReserveBar.com as well as our many e-commerce store deployments with brand, publisher, and e-commerce partnerships. Additionally, we were eager to add the incredibly strong team from Minibar Delivery, all of whom have had an immediate impact in numerous areas of our business. We're incredibly excited about the initiatives we're working on together as we continue to innovate and build a frictionless world in BevAlc e-commerce for our customers and our retail and brand partners."

In connection with the post-merger integration, Lindsey Andrews, who was CEO and Co-founder of Minibar Delivery, has departed the company.

The acquisition was born out of synergies generated by the complementary e-commerce segments they have historically served. ReserveBar has primarily focused on premium and luxury spirits, utilizing ground shipping fulfillment, while Minibar Delivery has focused on meeting the customer's everyday needs for wine, spirits, beer, and ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs), with on-demand delivery. ReserveBar and Minibar Delivery are linking their retailers, customer bases, technology, and delivery modalities to benefit consumers and supplier partners as part of the acquisition.

Minibar Delivery can now offer an even greater selection of products, including special limited editions, new launches, and celebrity-owned spirits, as well as ReserveBar's personalized and engraved bottles and extensive gift offerings. In addition, suppliers will have access to both companies' comprehensive suite of marketing tactics, data and business intelligence, and technology solutions.

The merger has created an expansive retail footprint, expected to exceed over 4,500 by the end of the year, serving virtually all legal drinking age consumers in states that permit shipping and delivery of beverage alcohol.

About ReserveBar

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com, as well as numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com .

About Minibar Delivery

Founded in 2014, Minibar Delivery is a leading independent marketplace for on-demand delivery of wine, beer, spirits, mixers and more in under 60 minutes. It gives users a better way to shop, connecting them with local liquor stores to offer the best selection of products and a personalized experience. Minibar Delivery has quickly grown to serve more than 1,000 cities across the U.S. with on-demand delivery and 44 states with shipping. For more information, please visit minibardelivery.com .

