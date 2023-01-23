ReserveBar Launches Get Stocked, a New Website Focused Exclusively on Canned Cocktails, Hard Beverages, and Craft Beer

Get Stocked makes it simple, convenient, and fun for everyone

to access the best canned beverages for all their "cooler occasions" right from their phone

NEW YORK , Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar , the established leader in premium and luxury beverage alcohol e-commerce, announces today the launch of Get Stocked , which will serve as a content-centric destination dedicated to exploring and purchasing a curated selection of the best craft beer, ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs), and hard seltzers available. Get Stocked is designed to serve "The Cooler Occasion," and all of the moments with friends and family that are best enjoyed with the amazing canned beverages on ice.

From trendsetting hard seltzers to local IPAs and celebrity-led canned cocktail brands, the RTD and canned beverage alcohol market has quickly become one of the industry's biggest growth drivers. Recognizing the immense appeal of this space and the many usage occasions, including tailgates, barbecues, trips to the beach, pool parties and more, Get Stocked has created a space to shop a trusted assortment of single-serve products including limited releases, hard-to-find items, and new flavors and recipes – along with your party staples.

With over 600 SKUs across craft beer, RTDs, hard seltzers, canned wine, and cocktails, including non-alcoholic options, the premium platform will also bring consumers fun, interesting and unique content from industry experts, smart recommendations based on seasonal occasions, and everything you need to make sure you've got the best assortment of drinks so everyone can enjoy the moments ahead.

"When we launched ReserveBar ten years ago, we did so with support from the major spirits suppliers, with the goal of creating a supplier-centric, on-brand, content-rich showcase for those suppliers' premium spirits brands," said Lindsay Held, CEO and Co-founder of ReserveBar. "Similarly, the launch of Get Stocked has been accomplished with input and support from the most exciting brands in the craft beer, RTD, and other beverage alcohol and non-alcohol canned beverage segments. We believe that our leadership in content creation and technology, together with our fulfillment network of over 4,500 retailers, are seamlessly transferrable to the Get Stocked e-commerce site."

"We're so excited to be building a platform to help consumers navigate the complex landscape of canned beverages," said Derek Correia, President of ReserveBar. "Our launch is just the beginning, as we're working on content, education and building a community supporting discovery and trial of exciting new brands, while ensuring availability of the best products to suit every occasion when people gather to enjoy canned cocktails and craft beers. We make it easy to ensure that everyone will find something they love in the cooler, which also includes refreshing hard seltzers, quality canned wines, and of course non-alcohol and low-alcohol options so everyone can enjoy each and every moment together responsibly."

Creating a frictionless path to purchase, all products will be available through on-demand delivery in select markets fulfilled in compliance with local regulations directly to consumers who order through GetStocked.com and its retail partners. This news comes on the heels of ReserveBar's latest new development: the introduction of on-demand service which guarantees delivery in under two hours in select markets.

About Get Stocked

Get Stocked is an all-new community and content-centric destination dedicated to innovation, storytelling, and exploring a curated and trusted selection of craft beer, RTDs, and seltzers to provision and elevate "The Cooler Occasion" and all of the moments best served by the best canned beverages in the world. Through innovation, expertise, collaboration and service, Get Stocked utilizes cutting-edge software and data to make every consumer's experience as smooth as the lager or ready-to-drink cocktail they are ready to enjoy. Let's stock every moment for all it's worth. Together. For more information, please visit www.getstocked.com.

About ReserveBar

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited-edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com, as well as numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com . In November 2021, ReserveBar acquired Minibar Delivery, a pioneer in providing on-demand delivery of over two million SKUs. ReserveBar was able to successfully integrate the Minibar Delivery technology and retailer network in less than a year post-acquisition, allowing ReserveBar to offer customers the choice of on-demand delivery, as well as shipping, as the method of fulfillment via ReserveBar.com.

