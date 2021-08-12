+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
12.08.2021 19:44:00

Residents of the Northwest Territories to benefit from upgrades to wastewater and solid waste infrastructure

FORT SMITH, NT, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories are taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities to ensure community infrastructure is safe and reliable, while looking ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Shane Thompson, Territorial Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, announced joint funding for seven wastewater and solid waste projects across the Northwest Territories.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.1 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of the Northwest Territories, Northwest Territories' communities and Indigenous recipients are providing more than $1.7 million towards these projects.

Among the projects funded, improvements to the Fort Smith landfill will increase the Town's capacity to manage and treat solid waste and reduce landfill by approximately 50% by diverting organic waste. Once completed, the upgrades to the Fort Smith landfill will provide residents with an environmentally sustainable and cost-effective waste management system for years.

All orders of government continue to work together for Northerners to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the territory when they need it the most.

Quotes

"Ensuring that communities across the Northwest Territories have modern wastewater and solid waste infrastructure is vital to building strong communities and ensuring capacity for future growth while protecting the environment. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada invests in thousands of infrastructure projects in all areas of the country, creating jobs and strengthening communities at a time when it is needed most."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In partnership, Federal, Territorial, Indigenous and Community Governments are committed to investing in infrastructure projects with the intent of increasing the quality of life for NWT residents. To this end, we are further investing in projects that address communities' needs for upgrades to solid waste and wastewater facilities. These projects will increase capacity at existing facilities to allow for safer and more efficient core infrastructure."

The Honourable Shane Thompson, Territorial Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

"The Town of Fort Smith's Landfill Expansion project supports our strategic goal of becoming a leader in sustainability and in achieving the objectives identified in the Town of Fort Smith's Waste Management Strategy. This has enabled us to rethink what we do with waste and take the necessary action to manage it better. The long term health of the environment depends on us".

Her Worship Lynn Napier, Mayor of Fort Smith

Quick facts

  • Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.
  • Across the Northwest Territories, the Government of Canada has invested more than $565 million in over 130 infrastructure projects.
  • Across Canada, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Related products

Backgrounder

Residents of the Northwest Territories to benefit from upgrades to wastewater and solid waste infrastructure

Joint federal, territorial and community funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support seven wastewater and solid waste projects in the Northwest Territories.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.1 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of the Northwest Territories, Northwest Territories' communities and Indigenous recipients are providing more than $1.7 million towards these projects.

Project Information:

Ultimate Recipient

Project Name

Project Description

Federal Funding

Recipient Funding

Community Government of Behchokǫ̀

Behchokǫ̀ Landfill Upgrade and Expansion

Construction of an additional landfill cell, a brand new landfill office, weigh scale, controlled gate, and
fencing.

$1,237,500

$412,500

Hamlet of Fort Resolution

Fort Resolution
Landfill Upgrades

Road access improvements to
reduce standing water on the
access road, updates to facility signage and the installation of a
150m fence to capture solid waste from leaving the landfill site.

$63,724

$21,241

Village of Fort Simpson

Fort Simpson Wastewater
Sludge
Management and
Solid Waste
Landfill
Improvements

Construction of a lined wastewater sludge management site, a
dedicated household hazardous
waste area and a reconfiguration of
the landfill to better control access through a transfer station concept.

$750,000

$250,000

Town of Fort Smith

Fort Smith
Landfill
Expansion

Construction of new waste cells, a waste transfer station, and the development of a compost treatment facility to reduce landfill by approximately 50% by diverting organic waste and processing into useable soil.

$1,056,125

$352,041

Government
of Northwest Territories

North Slave
Regional
Community
Landfills Waste Diversion and Improvement Program

Rehabilitation of five existing solid waste landfills in Behchokǫ̀,
Gamèti, Fort Providence,
Wekweètì, and Whatì by increasing volumetric capacity by 30,000-
45,000 cubic metres (total across all sites).

$1,113,750

$371,250

Town of Inuvik

Inuvik Solid
Waste Site
Expansion

Installation of an electrified fence to prevent bears from entering the solid waste site.

$600,000

$200,000

Hamlet of Paulatuk

Paulatuk Sewage Lagoon Upgrade

Construction of a berm around the Paulatuk sewage lagoon.

$348,750

$116,250

