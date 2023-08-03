Resideo Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $1.60 billion compared to $1.69 billion in the second quarter 2022

compared to in the second quarter 2022 Income from operations of $153 million , or 9.6% of revenue, compared to $186 million , or 11.0% of revenue in the second quarter 2022

, or 9.6% of revenue, compared to , or 11.0% of revenue in the second quarter 2022 Cash provided by operating activities of $121 million , up from $35 million in the second quarter 2022

, up from in the second quarter 2022 $150 million share repurchase program approved by Board of Directors

Management Remarks

"We delivered strong operating cash flow in the second quarter and we continue to make progress transforming our operations and cost structure with a focus on long-term value creation," commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO. "We are seeing momentum on new products and innovation and believe these efforts are critical for positioning Products & Solutions for improved growth and margin expansion as market conditions improve."

"The current demand environment remains challenging as continued rightsizing of channel inventory and slower housing turnover are having impacts across the business. We delivered sequential revenue growth at both Products & Solutions and ADI in the second quarter but expect market conditions to limit our sales expansion opportunities in the back half of 2023. We are continuing to reduce our cost structure and we have further actions identified for the second half of 2023 that combined with our Q4 2022 program are expected to generate at least $115 million of annualized savings once fully implemented."

Products and Solutions Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net revenue of $677 million , down 11% compared to the second quarter 2022

, down 11% compared to the second quarter 2022 Gross margin of 38.3%, up 100 basis points compared to the second quarter 2022

Operating profit of $128 million , down 17% compared to the second quarter 2022

, down 17% compared to the second quarter 2022 Successful launch of First Alert video doorbell and on track for further expansion of video offering

Products and Solutions delivered net revenue of $677 million in the second quarter 2023, down 11% compared to a record second quarter 2022. Volume declines in the quarter were partially offset by price realization. Volumes were down year-over-year in all four product categories with the largest headwinds in Air and Energy products. Inventory remains extended in our HVAC distribution channel and slower new equipment sales, unfavorable weather, and reduced retail activity have negatively impacted our volumes and mix. First Alert smoke and CO detector product sales were up sequentially and year-over-year driven by continued expansion in the home builder channel.

Gross margin for the quarter was 38.3%, compared to 37.3% in the second quarter 2022. Gross margin expansions reflects improving material costs and reduced freight, partially offset by lower volumes and unfavorable mix. Operating profit for the quarter was $128 million or 18.9% of revenue, down from 20.2% in second quarter 2022. Selling, general and administrative and research and development expenses were up $1 million compared to second quarter 2022 as cost savings were offset by inflation and targeted investment.

ADI Global Distribution Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net revenue of $925 million up 0.3% compared to the second quarter 2022

up 0.3% compared to the second quarter 2022 Gross margin of 19.2%, down 80 basis points compared to the second quarter 2022

Operating profit of $79 million , down 8% compared to the second quarter 2022

, down 8% compared to the second quarter 2022 Continued expansion of e-commerce sales and digital initiatives

ADI second quarter 2023 net revenue of $925 million was up $3 million compared to the second quarter 2022. Sales growth in North America was largely offset by declines in the EMEA region. ADI saw strength in the access control category but continued to experience slower demand within residential focused intrusion and audio visual categories. ADI's e-commerce channel grew 9% in the second quarter 2023 compared to the prior year period, representing 19% of total ADI net revenue. Overall touchless revenue was 38% of ADI's total revenue in the quarter.

Gross margin of 19.2% in the second quarter 2023 was down 80 basis points compared to second quarter 2022. The reduction was driven by reduced inflationary pricing benefits that drove higher margin in the comparable period. ADI gross margin has been relatively stable the past three quarters. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $93 million in second quarter 2023, down 3% compared to 2022, reflecting increased focus on cost management as revenue growth has slowed. Investment is continuing to support digital initiatives and system enhancements. Operating profit of $79 million for second quarter 2023 was down 8% from $86 million in second quarter 2022 and included a $2 million restructuring charge.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Consolidated net revenue was $1.60 billion in second quarter 2023 compared with the prior year second quarter revenue of $1.69 billion. Gross profit margin for second quarter 2023 was 27.2%, down 50 basis points compared to 27.7% in the prior year second quarter. Resideo's operating profit of $153 million in second quarter 2023 compared to the prior year quarter's operating profit of $186 million was down 18%. Total Corporate costs were $54 million, flat with the prior year quarter. Provision for income tax was $44 million, up $7 million compared to the prior year second quarter. Net income for second quarter 2023 was $50 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, compared with $94 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, in the second quarter 2022.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities of $121 million in second quarter 2023 compared to cash provided by operating activities of $35 million in the second quarter 2022. The improved cash from operating activities was driven by working capital improvements compared to the prior year period. At July 1, 2023, Resideo had cash and cash equivalents of $381 million and total outstanding debt of $1.41 billion.

Share Repurchase Program Authorization

Today Resideo announced that the Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program, pursuant to which Resideo is authorized to purchase up to $150 million of its common stock over an unlimited time period. Both management and the Board see substantial opportunity for value creation at Resideo through continued operational transformation and the ability to deliver strong and consistent cash generation, and believe a share repurchase is an important part of a balanced capital allocation plan that also includes organic and inorganic investment in the business.

Outlook

The following table summarizes the Company's current third quarter 2023 and full year 2023 outlook.

($ in millions, except per share data) Q3 2023 2023 Net revenue $1,515 - $1,565 $6,190 - $6,290 Gross profit margin 26.1% - 27.1% 26.2% - 27.2% Income from operations $105 - $125 $530 - $570 GAAP Earnings per share $0.14 - $0.24 $1.15 - $1.35 Non-GAAP Earnings per share $0.27 - $0.37 $1.29 - $1.49 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $124 - $144 $538 - $578

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Resideo will hold a conference call with investors on August 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the call will be accessible at https://investor.resideo.com , where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. To join the conference call, please dial 888-660-6357 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Second Quarter 2023 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com .

Contacts:









Investors:

Media: Jason Willey

Garrett Terry Vice President, Investor Relations

Lead Communications Specialist investorrelations@resideo.com

garrett.terry@resideo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (1) our ability to achieve our outlook regarding the third quarter 2023 and full year 2023, (2) our ability to recognize the expected savings from, and the timing and impact of, our existing and anticipated cost reduction actions, (3) the disruption to our business and global economy caused by the lingering effects of COVID-19, (4) the amount of our obligations and nature of our contractual restrictions pursuant to, and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with Honeywell in connection with our spin-off, (5) risks related to our recently completed acquisitions including our ability to achieve the targeted amount of annual cost synergies, successfully integrate the acquired operations (including successfully driving category growth in connected offerings), (6) the Company's proposed share repurchase program, the projected timing, purchase price and number of shares purchased under such program, if at all, the sources of funds under the repurchase program and the impacts of the repurchase program, and (7) the other risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release and accompanying earnings material includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and in accordance with Regulation G. Management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company discloses a tabular comparison of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income applicable to common shares, which are non-GAAP measures, because they are instrumental in comparing the results from period to period. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income applicable to common shares should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net Income per diluted common share and Net Income applicable to common shares as reported on the face of our consolidated statements of operations. We define Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income applicable to common shares adjusted for the following items: pension settlement loss, restructuring and impairment expenses; acquisition related costs; and Tax Matters Agreement gain. We have included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of this release.

We define Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted for the following items: provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; interest expense, net; stock-based compensation expense, pension settlement loss, restructuring and impairment expenses; acquisition related costs; and Tax Matters Agreement gain. We have included reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of this release.

Table 1: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)



Q2 2023

YTD 2023

(in millions) Products and Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company

Products and Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company

Net revenue $ 677

$ 925

$ —

$ 1,602

$ 1,335

$ 1,816

$ —

$ 3,151

Cost of goods sold 418

747

1

1,166

826

1,467

2

2,295

Gross profit (loss) 259

178

(1)

436

509

349

(2)

856

Research and developmentexpenses 28

—

1

29

55

—

1

56

Selling, general and administrative expenses 98

93

51

242

196

190

100

486

Intangible asset amortization 5

4

1

10

11

6

2

19

Restructuring and impairment expenses —

2

—

2

2

2

—

4

Income (loss) from operations $ 128

$ 79

$ (54)

$ 153

$ 245

$ 151

$ (105)

$ 291





Q2 2022

YTD 2022 (in millions) Products and Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company

Products and Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company Net revenue $ 764

$ 922

$ —

$ 1,686

$ 1,383

$ 1,809

$ —

$ 3,192 Cost of goods sold 479

738

2

1,219

829

1,455

3

2,287 Gross profit (loss) 285

184

(2)

467

554

354

(3)

905 Research and development expenses 27

—

1

28

51

—

1

52 Selling, general and administrative expenses 98

96

50

244

186

185

108

479 Intangible asset amortization 6

2

1

9

10

3

3

16 Restructuring and impairment expenses —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Income (loss) from operations $ 154

$ 86

$ (54)

$ 186

$ 307

$ 166

$ (115)

$ 358



Q2 2023 % change compared with prior period

YTD 2023 % change compared with prior period

Products and Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company

Products and Solutions

ADI Global Distribution

Corporate

Total Company Net revenue (11) %

— %

N/A

(5) %

(3) %

— %

N/A

(1) % Cost of goods sold (13) %

1 %

(50) %

(4) %

— %

1 %

(33) %

— % Gross profit (loss) (9) %

(3) %

(50) %

(7) %

(8) %

(1) %

(33) %

(5) % Research and development expenses 4 %

N/A

— %

4 %

8 %

N/A

— %

8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses — %

(3) %

2 %

(1) %

5 %

3 %

(7) %

1 % Intangible asset amortization (17) %

100 %

— %

11 %

10 %

100 %

(33) %

19 % Restructuring and impairment expenses N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Income (loss) from operations (17) %

(8) %

— %

(18) %

(20) %

(9) %

(9) %

(19) %



Table 2: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Net revenue $ 1,602

$ 1,686

$ 3,151

$ 3,192 Cost of goods sold 1,166

1,219

2,295

2,287 Gross profit 436

467

856

905 Research and development expenses 29

28

56

52 Selling, general and administrative expenses 242

244

486

479 Intangible asset amortization 10

9

19

16 Restructuring and impairment expenses 2

—

4

— Income from operations 153

186

291

358 Reimbursement Agreement expense (1) 44

45

85

86 Other income, net (2)

$ (3)

(3)

(4) Interest expense, net 17

13

34

24 Income before taxes 94

131

175

252 Provision for income taxes 44

37

68

71 Net income $ 50

$ 94

$ 107

$ 181















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.65

$ 0.73

$ 1.25 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.63

$ 0.72

$ 1.22















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 147

145

147

145 Diluted 149

149

149

149





(1) Represents the expense incurred pursuant to the Reimbursement Agreement, which has an annual cash payment cap of $140 million. The following table summarizes information concerning the Reimbursement Agreement:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Accrual for Reimbursement Agreement liabilities deemed probable and reasonably estimable $ 44

$ 45

$ 85

$ 86 Cash payments made to Honeywell (35)

(35)

(70)

(70) Accrual increase, non-cash component in period $ 9

$ 10

$ 15

$ 16



Refer to Note 16. Commitments and Contingencies in our Form 10Q for the period ended July 1, 2023 for further discussion.

Table 3: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except par value) July 1, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 381

$ 326 Accounts receivable, net 1,043

1,002 Inventories, net 1,001

975 Other current assets 197

199 Total current assets 2,622

2,502







Property, plant and equipment, net 388

366 Goodwill 2,737

2,724 Intangible assets, net 467

475 Other assets 322

320 Total assets $ 6,536

$ 6,387







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 948

$ 894 Current portion of long-term debt 12

12 Accrued liabilities 564

640 Total current liabilities 1,524

1,546







Long-term debt 1,400

1,404 Obligations payable under Indemnification Agreements 591

580 Other liabilities 344

328 Total liabilities 3,859

3,858







Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 700 shares authorized, 151 and 148 shares issued and outstanding at July 1, 2023, and 148 and 146 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, respectively —

— Additional paid-in capital 2,204

2,176 Retained earnings 707

600 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (184)

(212) Treasury stock at cost (50)

(35) Total stockholders' equity 2,677

2,529 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,536

$ 6,387

Table 4: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:













Net income $ 50

$ 94

$ 107

$ 181 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 25

25

49

45 Restructuring and impairment expenses 2

—

4

— Stock-based compensation expense 13

11

25

22 Other, net 2

(7)

2

(5) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired companies:













Accounts receivable, net (58)

(84)

(35)

(145) Inventories, net 12

(61)

(15)

(127) Other current assets 11

(9)

3

(21) Accounts payable 56

37

44

54 Accrued liabilities (8)

19

(94)

(47) Other, net 16

10

27

19 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 121

35

117

(24) Cash Flows From Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (29)

(5)

(49)

(24) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

—

(6)

(633) Other investing activities, net —

—

—

(13) Net cash used in investing activities (29)

(5)

(55)

(670) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:













Proceeds from issuance of A&R Term B Facility —

—

—

200 Repayments of long-term debt (3)

(3)

(6)

(6) Other financing activities, net (6)

(3)

(12)

(11) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9)

(6)

(18)

183 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4

(13)

10

(13) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 87

11

54

(524) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 296

244

329

779 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 383

$ 255

$ 383

$ 255

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND NET INCOME COMPARISON (Unaudited) RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 GAAP Net income applicable to common shares $ 50

$ 94

$ 107

$ 181 Restructuring and impairment expenses 2

—

4

— Acquisition related costs —

—

—

10 Pension settlement loss —

—

3

— Tax Matters Agreement gain (2)

—

(4)

— Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (1) —

—

(1)

(2) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income applicable to common shares $ 50

$ 94

$ 109

$ 189

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 GAAP Net income per diluted common share $ 0.34

$ 0.63

$ 0.72

$ 1.22 Restructuring and impairment expenses 0.01

—

0.03

— Acquisition related costs —

—

—

0.07 Pension settlement loss —

—

0.02

— Tax Matters Agreement gain (0.01)

—

(0.03)

— Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (1) —

—

(0.01)

(0.02) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 0.34

$ 0.63

$ 0.73

$ 1.27





















(1) The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying a flat statutory tax rate of 25% for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited) RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Net revenue $ 1,602

$ 1,686

$ 3,151

$ 3,192















GAAP Net income applicable to common shares $ 50

$ 94

$ 107

$ 181 Provision for income taxes 44

37

68

71 GAAP Income before taxes 94

131

175

252 Depreciation and amortization 25

25

49

45 Interest expense, net 17

13

34

24 Stock-based compensation expense 13

11

25

22 Pension settlement loss —

—

3

— Restructuring and impairment expenses 2

—

4

— Acquisition related costs —

—

—

10 Tax Matters Agreement gain (2)

—

(4)

— Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 149

$ 180

$ 286

$ 353 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 9.3 %

10.7 %

9.1 %

11.1 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited) PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS SEGMENT



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Net revenue $ 677

$ 764

$ 1,335

$ 1,383















GAAP Income from operations $ 128

$ 154

$ 245

$ 307 Stock-based compensation expense 5

4

9

8 Restructuring and impairment expenses —

—

2

— Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations $ 133

$ 158

$ 256

$ 315















Depreciation and amortization 18

18

35

33 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 151

$ 176

$ 291

$ 348 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 22.3 %

23.0 %

21.8 %

25.2 %

ADI GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022

July 1, 2023

July 2, 2022 Net revenue $ 925

$ 922

$ 1,816

$ 1,809















GAAP Income from operations $ 79

$ 86

$ 151

$ 166 Stock-based compensation expense 1

2

3

4 Restructuring and impairment expenses 2

—

2

— Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations $ 82

$ 88

$ 156

$ 170















Depreciation and amortization 5

3

9

6 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 87

$ 91

$ 165

$ 176 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 9.4 %

9.9 %

9.1 %

9.7 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Q3 2023

Fiscal Year 2023

Low

High

Low

High GAAP Net income per diluted common share $ 0.14

$ 0.24

$ 1.15

$ 1.35 Restructuring and impairment expenses 0.17

0.17

0.19

0.19 Pension settlement loss —

—

0.02

0.02 Tax Matters Agreement gain —

—

(0.03)

(0.03) Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (1) (0.04)

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.04) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income per diluted common shares $ 0.27

$ 0.37

$ 1.29

$ 1.49





(1) The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying a flat statutory tax rate of 25% for third quarter 2023 and full year 2023.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited) RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Q3 2023

Fiscal Year 2023 (in millions) Low

High

Low

High Net revenue $ 1,515

$ 1,565

$ 6,190

$ 6,290















GAAP Net income applicable to common shares $ 21

$ 36

$ 172

$ 201 Provision for income taxes 22

27

117

128 GAAP Income before taxes 43

63

289

329 Depreciation and amortization 25

25

100

100 Interest expense, net 18

18

71

71 Stock-based compensation expense 13

13

50

50 Pension settlement loss —

—

3

3 Restructuring and impairment expenses 25

25

29

29 Tax Matters Agreement gain —

—

(4)

(4) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 124

$ 144

$ 538

$ 578 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 8.2 %

9.2 %

8.7 %

9.2 %

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-announces-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-301893126.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.