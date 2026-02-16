Alta Aktie
Resideo Stock Up 66% as Alta Fox Makes $44 Million Bet Equal to 10% of Reported AUM
On February 13, 2026, Alta Fox Capital Management disclosed a new position in Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI), acquiring 1,266,700 shares in the fourth quarter—an estimated $44.49 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Alta Fox Capital Management established a new position in Resideo Technologies by purchasing 1,266,700 shares. The estimated transaction value is $44.49 million. The stake’s quarter-end valuation increased accordingly.Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of residential comfort and security solutions, leveraging a diversified product portfolio and global distribution capabilities. The company’s scale and established brands position it as a key supplier to both commercial and residential markets. Resideo’s integrated business model, combining manufacturing with distribution, supports stable revenue streams and broad market reach.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
