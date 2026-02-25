Resideo Technologies Aktie
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Reveals Increase In Q4 Income
(RTTNews) - RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (REZI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $113 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.
Excluding items, RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $78 million or $0.50 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $1.895 billion from $1.858 billion last year.
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $113 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.895 Bln vs. $1.858 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.58 To $ 0.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1866 M To $ 1890 M
