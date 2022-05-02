02.05.2022 14:05:00

Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced that members of senior management are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.

Oppenheimer Virtual Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, with presentation scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET

KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston on Thursday, June 2, 2022

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with presentation scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with presentation scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET

Interested individuals can access webcasts of conference presentations via the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes globally, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

