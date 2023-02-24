24.02.2023 13:30:00

Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced that members of senior management are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.

(PRNewsfoto/Resideo Technologies, Inc.)

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, FL on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, with presentation scheduled for 2:40 p.m. PT

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts: 


Investors:   

Media:                                                                    

Jason Willey 

Garrett Terry                                                                  

Vice President, Investor Relations   

Lead Communications Specialist                            

investorrelations@resideo.com   

garrett.terry@resideo.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301755213.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Resideo Technologies Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Resideo Technologies Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Resideo Technologies Inc Registered Shs When Issued 17,39 1,49% Resideo Technologies Inc Registered Shs When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen