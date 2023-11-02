|
02.11.2023 21:30:00
Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced that members of senior management are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.
Baird Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, with presentation scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT
NYSE Industrial Access Day (Virtual) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023
BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, with presentation scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET
About Resideo
Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.
Contacts:
Investors:
Media:
Jason Willey
Garrett Terry
Vice President, Investor Relations
Corporate Communications Manager
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301976354.html
SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.
