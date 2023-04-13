13.04.2023 22:30:00

Resideo to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, and data com product categories, will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-660-6357 (U.S., toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo First Quarter 2023 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:


Investors:

Media:

Jason Willey

Garrett Terry

Vice President, Investor Relations

Lead Communications Specialist

investorrelations@resideo.com

garrett.terry@resideo.com

