Resignation of a member of the Management Board of AB Akola Group

AB Akola Group (further - the Company) hereby informs having received a notification of resignation of Dainius Pilkauskas from the position of a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company as from 30 April 2024.



As of 30 April, Dainius Pilkauskas will also step down from his position as Trade Director for the Baltic States at subsidiary AB Linas Agro and, since then, will work as a consultant for Akola Group on grain trading issues.

"Dainius and I have been working together successfully since 1991, and he has been the main driver of our group's international trade throughout that time. His product portfolio, especially in the early days of the Company, was diversified, but for the last couple of decades Dainius has specialised in Lithuanian and Latvian grain exports - his experience in this field is immense. I am extremely grateful to Dainius for the way we have come together, for his work on the Board, and I am delighted that he will continue to serve on the Board for almost another month and a half, ensuring a smooth handover of the grain trading business to the team he has grown," says Darius Zubas, Chairman of the Board of AB Akola Group.

The Company will notify of the actions regarding election of the new Member of the Board in accordance with the procedure prescribed by legislation.



More information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer, AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt