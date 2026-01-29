Swiss Life Aktie

29.01.2026 07:00:40

Resignation of Philomena Colatrella from the Swiss Life Board of Directors

Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
29-Jan-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

29-Jan-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 29 January 2026
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Philomena Colatrella has decided to step down as a member of Swiss Life’s Board of Directors with immediate effect and accept a new mandate in the insurance industry in spring 2026.

 

Philomena Colatrella (born 1968) has been a member of the Swiss Life Board of Directors since 2023. Chairman of the Board of Directors Rolf Dörig: “Philomena Colatrella has supported the work of our Board of Directors with great commitment and a wealth of professional expertise. We respect her decision and warmly thank Philomena Colatrella for her contribution to our company. We wish her all the best and every success for the future.”

As already communicated in December 2025, the Swiss Life Board of Directors will propose Luisa Delgado and Patrick Frost for election to the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.


Information

Media Relations
Phone +41 43 284 77 77
media.relations@swisslife.ch

Investor Relations
Phone +41 43 284 52 76
investor.relations@swisslife.ch

www.swisslife.com 

Follow us on LinkedIn
Swiss Life Group

Further information
All our media releases can be found at swisslife.com/mediareleases

Swiss Life Group
The Swiss Life Group is one of Europe’s leading comprehensive life and pensions and financial solutions providers. In its core markets of Switzerland, France and Germany, Swiss Life offers individuals and corporations comprehensive and individual advice plus a broad range of own and partner products through its sales force and distribution partners such as brokers and banks.

Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus and Chase de Vere advisors also broker suitable products from partner companies for customers. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products. 

Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 11 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of around 17 000 advisors.

a36439eb-11f4-414a-bea7-7290a395e889

Swiss Life corporate film

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
This publication contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe”, “assume”, “expect” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. These may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, developments and expectations of Swiss Life and those explicitly or implicitly described in these forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is reminded that these statements are merely projections and should not be overvalued. Neither Swiss Life nor its Members of the Board of Directors, executive managers, managers, employees or external advisors nor any other person associated with Swiss Life or with any other relationship to the company makes any express or implied representation or warranty as to the correctness or completeness of the information contained in this publication. Swiss Life and the abovementioned persons shall not be liable under any circumstances for any direct or indirect loss resulting from the use of this information. Furthermore, Swiss Life undertakes no obligation to publicly update or change any of these forward-looking statements, or to adjust them to reflect new information, future events, developments or similar.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Swiss Life Holding AG
General-Guisan-Quai 40
8022 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41432843311
E-mail: investor.rel@swisslife.ch
Internet: www.swisslife.com
ISIN: CH0014852781
Valor: 1485278
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2267752

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2267752  29-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

