Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Resignation of Philomena Colatrella from the Swiss Life Board of Directors



29-Jan-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Zurich, 29 January 2026

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Philomena Colatrella has decided to step down as a member of Swiss Life’s Board of Directors with immediate effect and accept a new mandate in the insurance industry in spring 2026. Philomena Colatrella (born 1968) has been a member of the Swiss Life Board of Directors since 2023. Chairman of the Board of Directors Rolf Dörig: “Philomena Colatrella has supported the work of our Board of Directors with great commitment and a wealth of professional expertise. We respect her decision and warmly thank Philomena Colatrella for her contribution to our company. We wish her all the best and every success for the future.”



As already communicated in December 2025, the Swiss Life Board of Directors will propose Luisa Delgado and Patrick Frost for election to the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Information



Media Relations

Phone +41 43 284 77 77

media.relations@swisslife.ch



Investor Relations

Phone +41 43 284 52 76

investor.relations@swisslife.ch



www.swisslife.com



Follow us on LinkedIn

End of Inside Information