Swiss Life Aktie
WKN: 778237 / ISIN: CH0014852781
|
29.01.2026 07:00:40
Resignation of Philomena Colatrella from the Swiss Life Board of Directors
|
Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich, 29 January 2026
Philomena Colatrella has decided to step down as a member of Swiss Life’s Board of Directors with immediate effect and accept a new mandate in the insurance industry in spring 2026.
Philomena Colatrella (born 1968) has been a member of the Swiss Life Board of Directors since 2023. Chairman of the Board of Directors Rolf Dörig: “Philomena Colatrella has supported the work of our Board of Directors with great commitment and a wealth of professional expertise. We respect her decision and warmly thank Philomena Colatrella for her contribution to our company. We wish her all the best and every success for the future.”
Swiss Life Group
Swiss Life corporate film
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|General-Guisan-Quai 40
|8022 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41432843311
|E-mail:
|investor.rel@swisslife.ch
|Internet:
|www.swisslife.com
|ISIN:
|CH0014852781
|Valor:
|1485278
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2267752
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2267752 29-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Life AG (N)
|
12:27
|Optimismus in Zürich: SMI am Mittag in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SMI zum Start mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Pluszeichen in Zürich: Am Nachmittag Pluszeichen im SMI (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Börse Zürich: SMI mittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Resignation of Philomena Colatrella from the Swiss Life Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
29.01.26
|Rücktritt von Philomena Colatrella aus dem Verwaltungsrat von Swiss Life (EQS Group)
|
28.01.26
|SIX-Handel SMI verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|SLI-Handel aktuell: SLI verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)