Resmed Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $224.9 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $201.8 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $244.4 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.03 billion from $0.89 billion last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $224.9 Mln. vs. $201.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q2): $1.03 Bln vs. $0.89 Bln last year.