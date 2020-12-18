Resolute Announces Appointment of Hugues Simon as President of Wood Products

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today announced that Hugues Simon will join the company and be appointed as president of the wood products division as of March 1, 2021. His term will begin as of the date on which Remi G. Lalonde, currently Resolute's chief financial officer, assumes the position of president and chief executive officer. Mr. Simon will report to Mr. Lalonde.

Mr. Simon, a native of Quebec, most recently served as president, BarretteWood, Inc., a producer of value-added wood products with operations in Canada and the United States. Previously, Mr. Simon worked for Resolute and its predecessor companies for seven years in corporate and division-based functions. Earlier in his career, he worked for a number of other forest products companies. Mr. Simon is a graduate of Sherbrooke University and is a certified public accountant.

"I am pleased to welcome Hugues back to Resolute. He is a strong, dynamic leader with depth of wood products experience and a record of delivering superior results," stated Mr. Lalonde. "Resolute's wood products business, already the largest east of the Canadian Rockies, will continue to be a focus of growth, and Hugues possesses the right skill-set and drive to propel the business forward."

