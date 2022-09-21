|
21.09.2022 13:00:00
Resolute to Hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders on October 31, 2022
MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. ("Resolute" or the "company") (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) will hold a virtual special meeting of stockholders on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) for the following purposes:
Stockholders will be able to participate in the special meeting online at https://web.lumiagm.com/295854943, where they will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions and vote their shares. The company will respond to appropriate questions as soon as practical after the meeting, to the extent related to the business of the meeting. To join the special meeting, stockholders will need an 11-, 12- or 16-digit control number, which is included on each stockholder's notice of internet availability and proxy card, and the following password: resolute2022.
Holders of record of Resolute common stock at the close of business on September 19, 2022, the record date for the special meeting, will be entitled to vote their shares.About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 60 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolute-to-hold-a-special-meeting-of-stockholders-on-october-31-2022-301629302.html
SOURCE Resolute Forest Products Inc.
