Resolutions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of RTX A/S

Nørresundby, Denmark, 10 March 2023

Today, 10 March 2023, RTX A/S held an Extraordinary General Meeting at which the following resolutions were adopted based on proposals from the Board of Directors thereby confirming such resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 26 January 2023 and thus finally adopting the resolutions:

Various changes to the Company’s Articles of Association to ensure that the Articles of Association are in line with the current practice among comparable companies (item 1).

Authorization to attorney Henrik Møgelmose to inform the Danish Business Authority of the resolutions passed and to make any resulting changes to the Company’s Articles of Associations (item 2).

PETER THOSTRUP PETER RØPKE

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00

