Resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi 30.05.2024

The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi (hereinafter the Company) convened the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with the proposal for the resolutions set out below to be adopted by shareholders. The notice about convening the Annual General Meeting was published in the stock exchange information system and on the Company´s website on 08 May 2024 and in the daily newspaper Postimees.



Votes were submitted by a total of 22 shareholders of the Company, whose votes represented 15 108 916 of the 20 million votes represented by shares of the Company, i.e. 75.54% of all votes represented by shares.

On 30 May 20234, the shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions:

1. Approval of 2023 Annual Report

RESOLUTION:?To approve the consolidated 2023 Annual Report of the Company as submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was approved with 15 107 381 votes in favour (i.e. 99.99% of all votes represented at the meeting).





2. Distribution of profit

RESOLUTION: The net profit of the Company in 2023 is €12 844 thousand. To distribute €10 200 thousand of the Company’s retained earnings of €79 059 thousand as of 31/12/2023 (incl. from the net profit of?12 844 thousand for the year 2023). €0.51 per share will be paid to the shareholders as dividends.?

The rest of retained earnings shall remain undistributed.? No allocations shall be made from the net profit to the reserve capital.?

Based on the dividend proposal made by the Management Board, the Supervisory Council proposes to decide to pay the dividends out to the shareholders on 27 June 2024. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as of 19 June 2024 at the closure of business day of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 18 June 2023. A person acquiring the shares from 18 June 2024 onwards shall not be entitled to receive the dividends determined by this decision.?

The resolution was approved with 15 107 879 votes in favour (i.e. 99.99% of all votes represented at the meeting).





3. Extension of the authorities of Supervisory Council member?

RESOLUTION: To extend Mr Priit Rohumaa’s term as a Supervisory Council member of AS Tallinna Vesi as of 04 June 2024 for the next statutory term of office.?

The resolution was approved with 15 107 014 votes in favour (i.e. 99.99% of all votes represented at the meeting).





4. Changes to the remuneration of the Supervisory Council members

RESOLUTION: According to the proposal of the Management Board to confirm as of 01/06/2024 remuneration for the performance of their services for the Chairman of the Supervisory Council in the amount of €2,000 and for the member of the Supervisory Council in the amount of €1,000 per month.?

The resolution was approved with 15 107 039 votes in favour (i.e. 99.99% of all votes represented at the meeting).

The Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be made available on the Company’s website.





