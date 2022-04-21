Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks

HMS Networks AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2022. The Meeting resolved in favour of all matters in accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee. The main contents of the most important resolutions are described below.



Allocation of earnings

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board's proposed dividend of SEK 3.00 per share. The record date for the dividend was set to be April 25, 2022. The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden on April 28, 2022.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for HMS Networks AB and the group as presented by the Board. The Board and the CEO were discharged from liability for the 2021 financial year.

Election of Board members and auditors and determination of fees

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Nominating Committee's proposals, namely:

that six (6) Board members should be elected without any deputies,

that one (1) registered public accounting firm should be elected as auditor,

that Charlotte Brogren, Fredrik Hansson, Anders Mörck, Cecilia Wachtmeister and Niklas Edling should be re-elected as Board members, and that Anna Kleine should be elected as new Board member,

that Charlotte Brogren should be re-elected as Chairman of the Board,

that Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, with Johan Palmgren as auditor in charge, should be re-elected as auditor,

that the fees to the Board members should amount to a total of SEK 2,025,000, of which SEK 675,000 should be paid to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 270,000 to each other Board member, and that fee for work in the Audit Committee should amount to SEK 110,000 to the Chairman and SEK 55,000 to each other member in the Audit Committee, and that no fees should be paid for work in other committees.

Board's remuneration report.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's remuneration report.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordane with the Board’s proposal, on amended guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

Authorisation of the Board to resolve on new share issues

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board to resolve on new share issues of maximum 2,340,943 shares in order to finance or carry out company acquisitions with the company’s own shares.

Implementation of Share Saving Plan 2023-2026 and hedging activities to enable delivery of shares within the program

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to implement a performance-based share saving plan, Share Saving Plan 2023-2026. The program is addressed to all employees and comprise a maximum of 75,000 shares. In order to enable the company’s delivery of shares to the participants in the program, the Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Board’s proposal, to authorise the Board to repurchase a maximum of 75,000 of the company’s own shares and to transfer the repurchased shares to the participants in the program.

For more information please contact:

CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01

CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-710 69 83

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Bilbao, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 750 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.

