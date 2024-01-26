Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in HMS Networks

HMS Networks AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on January 26, 2024. The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions during the period up to the Annual General Meeting 2024, resolve on a new issue of shares with or without preferential rights for the company's shareholders. The total number of shares that may be issued shall amount to not more than the number of shares that corresponds to sufficient issue proceeds mainly for the purpose to refinance the company's bridge loan facility of approximately USD 120 million for the acquisition of Red Lion Controls Inc. and Red Lion Europe GMBH as well as certain assets in other jurisdictions and, additionally, to secure an efficient capital structure.



Minutes with complete resolutions from the General Meeting will be made available on the company's website, www.hms-networks.com no later than February 9, 2024.

